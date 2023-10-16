The Hollywood Stock Market: Travis Kelce’s Media Career, Netflix With Ads, Mega Music Docs, and More!



Live from Bloomberg’s Screentime event in Los Angeles, Matt and Lucas Shaw buy and sell a slew of Hollywood-related topics, including Travis Kelce’s eventual post-NFL career, Netflix’s ad tier, megastar music documentaries, Sam Levinson, the state of talent agencies, Paramount Global, and more. They also discuss the latest update in the ongoing actors strike.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

