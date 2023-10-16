 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hollywood Stock Market: Travis Kelce’s Media Career, Netflix With Ads, Mega Music Docs, and More!

Matt and Lucas Shaw also discuss the latest update in the ongoing actors strike

By Matthew Belloni
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images


Live from Bloomberg’s Screentime event in Los Angeles, Matt and Lucas Shaw buy and sell a slew of Hollywood-related topics, including Travis Kelce’s eventual post-NFL career, Netflix’s ad tier, megastar music documentaries, Sam Levinson, the state of talent agencies, Paramount Global, and more. They also discuss the latest update in the ongoing actors strike.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

