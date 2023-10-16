 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 6 Recap: Bills Survive at Home, Eagles and Niners Suffer Their First Loss, and Backup Quarterbacks Take Center Stage

Steven and Austin also give their winners and losers from Week 6, which include the Ravens, Dolphins, and Patriots

By Austin Gayle and Steven Ruiz
Steven Ruiz is joined by Austin Gayle this week, filling in for Nora Princiotti, and they start with the Bills hanging on to win at home against the Giants. Then, they discuss the Eagles and Niners—previously the two remaining unbeaten teams—both suffering their first loss on Sunday (10:30). Then, they get to their winners and losers from Week 6, which include the Ravens, Dolphins, Patriots, and more (30:54).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Connor Nevins
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

