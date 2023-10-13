 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Rodgers Gets Paid, a Braves Clubhouse Controversy, and the Long-Form “Nobody Believed in Us!” Club With Jason Gay

Plus, Bryan and Jason discuss Pat McAfee reportedly paying Aaron Rodgers for his weekly show appearances, the prospect of the NFL buying a TV network like ABC, and more

By Bryan Curtis
Bryan is joined by Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay to run through some media topics, including the Braves clubhouse controversy over a writer quoting an overheard conversation (01:13). Then, they discuss the report that Pat McAfee is paying Aaron Rodgers for his weekly show appearances (14:12), the idea of the NFL buying a television network like ABC (23:06), and a few writers who are saying “nobody believed in us” (29:24).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Jason Gay
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
