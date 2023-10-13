Aaron Rodgers Gets Paid, a Braves Clubhouse Controversy, and the Long-Form “Nobody Believed in Us!” Club With Jason Gay



Bryan is joined by Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay to run through some media topics, including the Braves clubhouse controversy over a writer quoting an overheard conversation (01:13). Then, they discuss the report that Pat McAfee is paying Aaron Rodgers for his weekly show appearances (14:12), the idea of the NFL buying a television network like ABC (23:06), and a few writers who are saying “nobody believed in us” (29:24).

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guest: Jason Gay

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Photo Suggestions: Aaron Rodgers, Orlando Arcia, Bryce Harper

