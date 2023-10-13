‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 2 Instant Reactions

Turn back the clock and tap into the latest episode of Loki with the Midnight Boys! They break down the newest exciting episode of the Marvel series and discuss what is making this show tick (08:31). Later, they discuss the shake-ups with Marvel television and how The Marvels might be tracking for a rough box office opening (54:40).
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
