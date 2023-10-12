 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Making Sense of the AFC, Brock Purdy Talk, and Broncos-Chiefs Preview

Nora and Steven also debate which contender they think can represent the AFC in the Super Bowl

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


‌Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by sifting through the AFC and debating which contender they think can represent the conference in the Super Bowl. They continue by discussing the backlash Steven has gotten for his position on Brock Purdy in his weekly QB Rankings. To conclude the episode, they preview the TNF matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos.

‌Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

