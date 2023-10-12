Making Sense of the AFC, Brock Purdy Talk, and Broncos-Chiefs Preview

Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by sifting through the AFC and debating which contender they think can represent the conference in the Super Bowl. They continue by discussing the backlash Steven has gotten for his position on Brock Purdy in his weekly QB Rankings. To conclude the episode, they preview the TNF matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos.
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
