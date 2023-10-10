 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Price Hikes and the Streaming Class System

How the business keeps evolving to push users into tiers

By Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss yet another round of price hikes for ad-free streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix, how the business is evolving to push people into the ad-supported tiers, the disappearance of the streaming middle class, how much these subscription prices could be, and more. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about the Sphere.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

