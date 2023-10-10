Price Hikes and the Streaming Class System

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss yet another round of price hikes for ad-free streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix, how the business is evolving to push people into the ad-supported tiers, the disappearance of the streaming middle class, how much these subscription prices could be, and more. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about the Sphere.
