Juliet is back in the new year and joined by Callie Curry and Jodi Walker to participate in a draft focusing on their top five picks from the bios of the women of Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Guest: Jodi Walker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS