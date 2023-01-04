 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What We Saw Over Break, and Midnight Predictions for 2023

Plus, a spoiler-filled discussion of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

By Jomi Adeniran, Van Lathan, and Steve Ahlman
20th Century Studios


The Midnight Boys return in the new year and catch up with each other about some of the best things they saw over the holiday break (04:40)! Later, they take a spoiler-filled look at Avatar: The Way of Water (46:54). Afterward, they give some of their predictions for what they’re most looking forward to in 2023 (56:16).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

In This Stream

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

View all 11 stories

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Teams Surging and Slumping into the New Year

Plus, talking Luka Doncic’s MVP-caliber season, and what’s next for the Timberwolves

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The 2023 Economy FAQ: Is Recession Inevitable? Will Housing Crash? Can Tech Recover?

Michael Batnick and Ben Carlson joins to discuss the topsy-turvy 2022 economy and this year’s markets

By Derek Thompson

‘The Circle’ Season 5, Episodes 5-8

Jomi and Zack break down the Netflix series

By Jomi Adeniran

Damar Hamlin Discussion With Domonique Foxworth

Ryen and Domonique also talk about what it’s like to be a teammate of a player who suffers a life-threatening injury, wrestling with how to talk about tragedy, big-picture questions surrounding the NFLPA, and player safety

By Ryen Russillo

A Salute to Erykah Badu, “Neo-soul,” and the Live Album

On our latest episode, we dive into "Tyrone" and the makings of a somewhat controversial genre

By Rob Harvilla

The C’s Get Embarrassed in OKC. Plus, Scott McLaughlin on the Winter Classic and the Record-Setting B’s

Plus, Brian discusses the news that the Red Sox and Rafael Devers reached a one-year deal

By Brian Barrett