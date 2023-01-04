What We Saw Over Break, and Midnight Predictions for 2023

The Midnight Boys return in the new year and catch up with each other about some of the best things they saw over the holiday break (04:40)! Later, they take a spoiler-filled look at Avatar: The Way of Water (46:54). Afterward, they give some of their predictions for what they’re most looking forward to in 2023 (56:16).
Hosts: Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
