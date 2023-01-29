 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Recap

Charles and Van discuss Nick Offerman’s and Murray Bartlett’s performances

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan
Charles and Van share their instant reactions to the third episode of The Last of Us. They explain what makes this standout episode so special and why it immediately deserves a place in the pantheon of great TV episodes. Next, the guys discuss the significance of Bill and Frank’s love story and how it mirrors Joel and Ellie’s relationship. Later, they talk about the brilliant casting choices of Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett. Finally, Charles closes by asking Van what his fruit and video game of choice would be during the apocalypse.

Hosts: Charles Holmes and Van Lathan
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

