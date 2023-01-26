 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Future of the Ratings System, and How Gambling Could Change the Food World

Plus, talking Pokémon supremacy, the pure joy of Mario Bros., and the best sauce for french fries

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Photo by Matthew Healey/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images


Dave and Chris explore Dave’s thoughts from his time in a homemade sensory-deprivation chamber (a New York apartment with blackout blinds), including why stars are the ratings system of choice, Vlad the Impaler, and The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House on Netflix. Then, they theorize about how gambling and betting could change the world of food, from the James Beard Awards to futures betting in restaurants. Other topics include Pokémon supremacy, the pure joy of Mario Bros., the best sauce for french fries, and kimchi made via genetic algorithm.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Cory McConnell, Richie Bozek, and Gabi Marler

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

