‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Recap

Charles and Van share their instant reactions to the second episode of The Last of Us. They unpack why the show is already being so well-received, as well as the impact of HBO’s prestigious Sunday-night time slot. Later, the guys discuss how they feel about the show’s world-building and how the environment’s significant role in the story line adds a new dynamic to the infected. Along the way, Charles surprises Van with a pair of new segments.
Hosts: Charles Holmes and Van Lathan
Producer: Kai Grady
