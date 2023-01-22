 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Recap

Plus, Charles surprises Van with a pair of new segments

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan
HBO


Charles and Van share their instant reactions to the second episode of The Last of Us. They unpack why the show is already being so well-received, as well as the impact of HBO’s prestigious Sunday-night time slot. Later, the guys discuss how they feel about the show’s world-building and how the environment’s significant role in the story line adds a new dynamic to the infected. Along the way, Charles surprises Van with a pair of new segments.

Hosts: Charles Holmes and Van Lathan
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

