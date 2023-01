The trailer for the newest season of The Mandalorian is upon us, and the boys are here to weigh in on what makes Season 3 the most exciting one yet (06:09). Later, they add their own predictions for what may happen in the upcoming season by building the ultimate M-A-N-D-O bingo card (31:46).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Productional Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

