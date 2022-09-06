 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Twitter Edit Button, Chuck Todd, and The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue

Bryan and David discuss NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ ratings and the recent Rams-Bengals brawl

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Meet the Press Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images


Bryan and David weigh in on the new edit feature on Twitter (4:41) and then break down NBC’s Meet the Press ratings and the future of Chuck Todd (11:49). Later, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue joins to discuss the infamous fight that broke out at the Rams-Bengals joint practice, touch on the return of open locker rooms, and reminisce about covering a Super Bowl (31:59). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Jourdan Rodrigue
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

