Can ‘SNL’ Get Back to Making Stars?



Matt is joined by Bill Simmons to discuss the current state of SNL ahead of the Season 48 premiere this Saturday night. Lorne Michaels recently described this season as a “year of reinvention” for SNL, and Matt and Bill preview how this year will look different, why the show has struggled creating stars lately, what it can learn from past seasons, and Lorne’s future with the show.

Email us comments, questions, or ideas at thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Bill Simmons

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify