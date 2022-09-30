 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can ‘SNL’ Get Back to Making Stars?

Matt is joined by Bill Simmons to discuss the current state of ‘SNL’ ahead of the Season 48 premiere this Saturday night

By Matthew Belloni and Bill Simmons
74th Primetime Emmys - Press Room Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bill Simmons to discuss the current state of SNL ahead of the Season 48 premiere this Saturday night. Lorne Michaels recently described this season as a “year of reinvention” for SNL, and Matt and Bill preview how this year will look different, why the show has struggled creating stars lately, what it can learn from past seasons, and Lorne’s future with the show.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Bill Simmons
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

