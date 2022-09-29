Desperation and Deliciousness on ‘Chefs vs. Wild’



In celebration of Majordomo Media’s newest Hulu show, Chefs vs. Wild, Dave, Chris, and Noelle appraise their own chances of making it through a multi-day, survivalist-foraging gauntlet in the remote Canadian wilderness—and Chris calls up contestant Viet Pham to hear how intense the adventure really was. Also: Survivorman, Naked and Afraid, imagining what would happen if the people on Alone could cook, Dave volunteering as tribute, bringing out Perkins’s tent for Season 2, hermit Chris, camping vs. glamping, building your own wizard staff, cinnamon rolls on a stick, the whole-ham gambit, foraging in Central Park, Nicolai Norregaard, the Rambo IV workout, getting tantalized by matsutakes, elk broth tea, the rotisserie-chicken sleeping method, and the very best oyster you’ve ever had in your life.

The first four episodes of Chefs vs. Wild are out now on Hulu.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guests: Viet Phan and Noelle Cornelio

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

