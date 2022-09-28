‘Andor’ Episode 4 Instant Reactions, ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Blade’ News

Time to join the rebellion for real and join the Midnight Boys for their latest reactions to the fourth episode of Andor (04:59). They talk about the strife and bureaucracy in the empire, along with what the fight for the galaxy looks like from all sides (41:58). Later, they take a look at the recent bombshell Deadpool 3 news, as well as the departure of the Blade director (68:47).
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
