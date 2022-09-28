 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Andor’ Episode 4 Instant Reactions, ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Blade’ News

The Midnight Boys discuss the empire’s bureaucracy and what the fight for the galaxy looks like from all sides

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Disney+


Time to join the rebellion for real and join the Midnight Boys for their latest reactions to the fourth episode of Andor (04:59). They talk about the strife and bureaucracy in the empire, along with what the fight for the galaxy looks like from all sides (41:58). Later, they take a look at the recent bombshell Deadpool 3 news, as well as the departure of the Blade director (68:47).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

