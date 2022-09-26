 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Millions Are Watching the NFL on Amazon Prime. Is This the Future?

Matt is joined by Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand to discuss Amazon’s impressive start as an exclusive NFL streamer for ‘Thursday Night Football’

By Matthew Belloni
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images


Disclaimer: This episode was recorded before the ratings of the most recent Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns were released.

Matt is joined by Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand to discuss Amazon’s impressive start as an exclusive NFL streamer for Thursday Night Football. Amazon’s Week 2 debut between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers drew ratings similar to broadcast television, raising the eyebrows of viewers, advertisers, and television network executives alike. Is this the future?

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: John Ourand
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Week 3 NFL Takeaways: The Undefeated Dolphins, the Jags’ Turnaround, and an Underwhelming Brady and Rodgers

Kevin and Lindsay share their takeaways from the Dolphins’ win over the Bills, the Jaguars’ blowout over the Chargers, Brady vs. Rodgers, as well as the Chiefs’ loss and what it means for the AFC

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

The Rings of Power and a Perfect Sandwich

Dave went fishing and returned with stories of crushing defeat on the high seas

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Giants-Cowboys Preview

JJ and Raheem recap the Week 3 slate and make their ‘Monday Night Football’ pick

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

Albert Pujols’s March to 700 Was a Shocking Swan Song

In joining the most elite home run club, the rejuvenated 42-year-old slugger looked more like his old self than the one we’d come to expect in the past decade

By Ben Lindbergh

The WSL’s Record-Breaking Weekend and Concerns About England

There’s also a quick shout for the Frauen Bundesliga and discussion about the 15 players that have resigned from the Spain women’s national team

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Is a New Group of Contenders Emerging in the NFL?

The Dolphins, Eagles, and Jaguars have all earned statement wins already this season, and they’re surging while some Super Bowl favorites stumble. Could one of these teams be the Bengals of the 2022 season?

By Steven Ruiz