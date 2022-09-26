Millions Are Watching the NFL on Amazon Prime. Is This the Future?

Disclaimer: This episode was recorded before the ratings of the most recent Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns were released.
Matt is joined by Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand to discuss Amazon’s impressive start as an exclusive NFL streamer for Thursday Night Football. Amazon’s Week 2 debut between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers drew ratings similar to broadcast television, raising the eyebrows of viewers, advertisers, and television network executives alike. Is this the future?
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: John Ourand
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify