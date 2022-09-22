Town Hall: ‘Star Wars’ Missteps, ‘Top Gun’ Oscar Potential, and Where Is James Bond?



Welcome to Town Hall! Matt and Craig answer listener questions on Disney’s handling of the Star Wars franchise, the biggest movie set disasters, Top Gun and Tom Cruise’s Oscar buzz, Paramount’s stellar summer and who is responsible, Hollywood’s biggest bets in 2023, the future of the live award show, Apple TV+’s ambitions, and more.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

