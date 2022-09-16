 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is TV Saving or Killing College Football?

Matt and Bryan also discuss the recent conference realignment in college football

By Matthew Belloni and Bryan Curtis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Wagner at Rutgers Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Matt is joined by The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis to discuss the recent conference realignment in college football—where television ratings reign supreme and storied traditions are rapidly disappearing—and whether this new normal is sustainable in a consolidating college football television universe.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Bryan Curtis
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

