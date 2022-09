Charles and Van are back to breakdown the first two episodes of Season 4 of Atlanta. The guys dive into the hidden meanings behind the journeys of Earn, Van, Alfred, and Darius in their return to Atlanta in Episode 1 (2:00). Later, the guys take a close look at Earn’s trip to therapy and the events that follow in Episode 2 (24:00).

Hosts: Charles Holmes and Van Lathan

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify