The ‘Rogue One’ Rewatch and ‘House of the Dragon’ Thoughts

Plus, ranking the entire ‘Star Wars’ canon in anticipation for the premiere of ‘Andor’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
The boys are back in town to deliver plans for a great pod! They revisit the popular film Rogue One in anticipation of the Andor premiere next week (05:05). Later, they rank the film against the entire Star Wars canon and debate what belongs at the top spot (51:53). Then, they give brief impressions of the latest controversial episode of House of the Dragon (70:01).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

