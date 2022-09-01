 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brigades, ‘The Bear,’ and How Kitchens Work

Dave and Chris also discuss Frank Ceruti, the two types of CDC, piano ranges, coal runners, fish fumet, meat-roast squires, and simplifying your playbook

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
With a couple more Bear episodes under his belt, Dave dives into a breakneck elucidation of one of the show’s dramatic engines—the classical Escoffier kitchen brigade system, and the huge role it still plays in top-tier restaurants today. Analyzed along the way: Frank Ceruti, the two types of CDC, piano ranges, coal runners, sabotaging Chris at the poissonnier station, fish fumet, meat-roast squires, simplifying your playbook, telepathic collaboration, kitchen design remorse, cooking with a miracle maker, food dying at the pass, Jürgen Klopp, gambling with ducks, the first-turn bomb, and making food so good that no one’s talking in the dining room.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

