Brigades, ‘The Bear,’ and How Kitchens Work



With a couple more Bear episodes under his belt, Dave dives into a breakneck elucidation of one of the show’s dramatic engines—the classical Escoffier kitchen brigade system, and the huge role it still plays in top-tier restaurants today. Analyzed along the way: Frank Ceruti, the two types of CDC, piano ranges, coal runners, sabotaging Chris at the poissonnier station, fish fumet, meat-roast squires, simplifying your playbook, telepathic collaboration, kitchen design remorse, cooking with a miracle maker, food dying at the pass, Jürgen Klopp, gambling with ducks, the first-turn bomb, and making food so good that no one’s talking in the dining room.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS