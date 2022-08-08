‘The Sandman’ Season 1 with Marc Bernardin

It’s a dream come true! Joanna and Mal return with writer and podcaster Marc Bernardin to discuss the first season of Netflix’s The Sandman (06:54). They break the season into three parts by discussing episodes 1-4 (28:04), then discuss their two favorite tales with episodes 5 and 6 (78:54), and take a look at the final arc in episodes 7-10 (02:04:15).
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Marc Bernardin
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
