‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘She-Hulk’ Catch-Up



Van returns and the Midnight Boys want to give their takes on the hottest new shows. They weigh in on the smash hit House of the Dragon, and see if they are ready to get back into the Game of Thrones world (10:50). Then, they tap into the MCU hit show She-Hulk and see if the attorney is going to bring justice to the MCU (41:27).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

