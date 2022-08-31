 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘She-Hulk’ Catch-Up

The Midnight Boys discuss the two biggest TV shows right now

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Van returns and the Midnight Boys want to give their takes on the hottest new shows. They weigh in on the smash hit House of the Dragon, and see if they are ready to get back into the Game of Thrones world (10:50). Then, they tap into the MCU hit show She-Hulk and see if the attorney is going to bring justice to the MCU (41:27).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

