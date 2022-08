Matt is joined by Julia Alexander from Parrot Analytics and Puck to discuss the vanishing of television shows on the HBO Max platform. They discuss Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s quest to save and make as much money as possible, what we can expect from HBO moving forward, and the expectation consumers hold for the content on their favorite streaming services.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Julia Alexander

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify