Summer Bits We Missed: ‘Prey,’ ‘RRR,’ and More

The Midnight Boys return to talk about some of the best films and shows of the summer that they missed talking about. They give their spoiler-filled takes on:
‘RRR’ (09:30)
‘Prey’ (19:19)
‘Nope’ (25:27)
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (33:38)
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ (39:43)
‘Bullet Train’ (43:49)
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (49:45)
‘The Bear’ (54:31)
Hosts: Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts