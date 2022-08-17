Summer Bits We Missed: ‘Prey,’ ‘RRR,’ and More



The Midnight Boys return to talk about some of the best films and shows of the summer that they missed talking about. They give their spoiler-filled takes on:

‘RRR’ (09:30)

‘Prey’ (19:19)

‘Nope’ (25:27)

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (33:38)

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ (39:43)

‘Bullet Train’ (43:49)

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (49:45)

‘The Bear’ (54:31)

Hosts: Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

