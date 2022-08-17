 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Summer Bits We Missed: ‘Prey,’ ‘RRR,’ and More

The Midnight Boys discuss the best films and shows of the summer that they missed talking about

By Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
DVV Entertainment


The Midnight Boys return to talk about some of the best films and shows of the summer that they missed talking about. They give their spoiler-filled takes on:

‘RRR’ (09:30)
‘Prey’ (19:19)
‘Nope’ (25:27)
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (33:38)
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ (39:43)
‘Bullet Train’ (43:49)
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (49:45)
‘The Bear’ (54:31)

Hosts: Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Cris Collinsworth on New Partners, a Bengals Super Bowl, John Madden’s Legacy, and the Fate of the Collinsworth Slide

The longtime broadcaster breaks down his three-decade career

By Bryan Curtis

The Lawsuit Striking Fear Into Fox News (Plus ‘LOTR’ Predictions)

Puck’s legal expert, Eriq Gardner, joins Matt to discuss Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News, which states that Fox aired false, far-fetched, and exaggerated claims about Dominion and its supposed role in helping steal votes from Donald Trump

By Matthew Belloni

A Look Back at the Cheetah Girls

Amelia and Kate do a deep dive into the group’s individual singers, where they are now, and give their own Cheetah Girls power rankings

By Amelia Wedemeyer and Kate Halliwell

Who Are the NFL’s Most Watchable Teams?

Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz draft and discuss the most watchable teams in the league this season

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and 1 more

A Candid Conversation With Joy Taylor, God Bless Johnny Cueto, Plus Giannis to the Bulls?

Joy discusses her radio journey, how she handles the double standards in the industry, working with Colin Cowherd, and the national perspective of Chicago sports

By Jason Goff

‘22 Goals’: Ronaldo, 2002 World Cup Final in Japan

The second installment in Brian Phillips’s series chronicling the most iconic goals in the history of the World Cup belongs to soccer’s "original" Ronaldo

By Brian Phillips