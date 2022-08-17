 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Lawsuit Striking Fear Into Fox News (Plus ‘LOTR’ Predictions)

Puck’s legal expert, Eriq Gardner, joins Matt to discuss Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News, which states that Fox aired false, far-fetched, and exaggerated claims about Dominion and its supposed role in helping steal votes from Donald Trump

By Matthew Belloni
Marquee at the main entrance to the FOX News Headquarters at... Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Puck’s legal expert, Eriq Gardner, to discuss Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News, which states that Fox aired false, far-fetched, and exaggerated claims about Dominion and its supposed role in helping steal votes from Donald Trump. Matt and Eriq discuss whether Fox is protected by claiming it only repeated false claims from the president, how much Dominion was harmed, and a new era in libel cases. Later, Matt gives a prediction after seeing the first two episodes of Amazon’s new show The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Eriq Garnder
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

