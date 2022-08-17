The Lawsuit Striking Fear Into Fox News (Plus ‘LOTR’ Predictions)



Matt is joined by Puck’s legal expert, Eriq Gardner, to discuss Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News, which states that Fox aired false, far-fetched, and exaggerated claims about Dominion and its supposed role in helping steal votes from Donald Trump. Matt and Eriq discuss whether Fox is protected by claiming it only repeated false claims from the president, how much Dominion was harmed, and a new era in libel cases. Later, Matt gives a prediction after seeing the first two episodes of Amazon’s new show The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Eriq Garnder

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

