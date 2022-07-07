 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The 10 Nicest Stars in Hollywood

Matt and his former colleague at The Hollywood Reporter Lacey Rose draw from past interactions, connections, and word of mouth to put together their definitive list of the 10 nicest stars in Hollywood

By Matthew Belloni
This Is Us - Season 6 Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images


There are many rumors about who celebrities really are when the cameras are off. Tabloids, manicured interviews, and public appearances often shape the perception of our favorite stars. But we don’t always know who they really are in real life. Is Matt Damon really that nice? What about Tom Hanks? Today, Matt and his former colleague at The Hollywood Reporter Lacey Rose draw from past interactions, connections, and word of mouth to put together their definitive list of the 10 nicest stars in Hollywood.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lacey Rose
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Chet Holmgren Hype Train and Durant/Mitchell Trade Futures With Chris Mannix, Plus Being Hot and Life Advice With Joe Manganiello

Plus, Ryen and Joe answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

Baker Mayfield Trade Reaction, Plus the Top 10 Coaches in the NFL

Kevin, Ben, and Steven react to the news of Mayfield being traded to the Panthers before listing their top 10 coaches going into the 2022-23 NFL season

By Kevin Clark, Ben Solak, and 1 more

In ‘Ms. Marvel,’ Family Continues to Trump Mythology

The penultimate episode of the Disney+ series reaffirms its focus on Kamala and her family, but the series stumbles when it strays from that strength

By Daniel Chin

‘The Challenge: USA,’ Episode 1: Surviving the Challenge

Tyson and Amelia discuss what went into the pre-elimination deliberation and the big difference between ‘Survivor’ and ‘The Challenge’

By Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer

Kadeem Hardison, From Hillman College to the Moon

Kadeem talks about his iconic role in ‘A Different World,’ the hope of his new sci-fi show ‘Moonhaven,’ and what we can expect from him in the future

By Bakari Sellers

Christian Bale: From Batman to the God Butcher

After taking off the cowl, the U.K.-born actor retreated to a version of Hollywood that hardly existed anymore. Now he’s back in a superhero movie, though he hasn’t lost any of the traits that make him one of our most visceral performers.

By A.A. Dowd