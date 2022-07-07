

There are many rumors about who celebrities really are when the cameras are off. Tabloids, manicured interviews, and public appearances often shape the perception of our favorite stars. But we don’t always know who they really are in real life. Is Matt Damon really that nice? What about Tom Hanks? Today, Matt and his former colleague at The Hollywood Reporter Lacey Rose draw from past interactions, connections, and word of mouth to put together their definitive list of the 10 nicest stars in Hollywood.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lacey Rose

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify