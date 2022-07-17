Thomas Q. Jones on ‘Johnson’, Losing in the Super Bowl, and Reinvention



The Full Go returns as Jason is joined by former Bears running back and actor/producer Thomas Q. Jones (04:40). They discuss his Bounce network show Johnson, how he went from the gridiron to Hollywood, and the similarities between football and acting. Also, Thomas describes what it was like being a part of the Bears’ 2006-07 Super Bowl run and his bond with the late Cedric Benson (21:03). While discussing the Super Bowl, Thomas mentions why he struggles watching the big game to this day, before sharing why he believes acting has helped him in his post-NFL career (37:42).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Thomas Q. Jones

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

