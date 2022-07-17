 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thomas Q. Jones on ‘Johnson’, Losing in the Super Bowl, and Reinvention

The actor and former Chicago Bear discusses his new show

By Jason Goff
Los Angeles Premiere Of “A Violent Man” Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason is joined by former Bears running back and actor/producer Thomas Q. Jones (04:40). They discuss his Bounce network show Johnson, how he went from the gridiron to Hollywood, and the similarities between football and acting. Also, Thomas describes what it was like being a part of the Bears’ 2006-07 Super Bowl run and his bond with the late Cedric Benson (21:03). While discussing the Super Bowl, Thomas mentions why he struggles watching the big game to this day, before sharing why he believes acting has helped him in his post-NFL career (37:42).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Thomas Q. Jones
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

