‘Ms. Marvel’ Season Finale Instant Reactions



The Midnight Boys return to Jersey City to give their instant thoughts on the season finale of Ms. Marvel (07:20). They sound off on the team-ups and hijinks in the action-packed episode and see if they thought it delivered the goods (28:44). Later, they discuss the Marvel VFX controversy and what could be done to right the ship (71:31).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

