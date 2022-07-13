 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Ms. Marvel’ Season Finale Instant Reactions

Plus, discussing the Marvel VFX controversy and what can be done to right the ship

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
The Midnight Boys return to Jersey City to give their instant thoughts on the season finale of Ms. Marvel (07:20). They sound off on the team-ups and hijinks in the action-packed episode and see if they thought it delivered the goods (28:44). Later, they discuss the Marvel VFX controversy and what could be done to right the ship (71:31).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

