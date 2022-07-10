 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Finale Reactions

Plus, the Midnight Boys rank this season on the Midnight Meter and give their Season 4 predictions

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Midnight Boys on The Boys is back to talk about the explosive Season 3 finale (03:56). They take a look at the reuniting factions of The Boys and whose side they would be on in the final showdown (28:24). Later, they rank this season on the Midnight Meter and predict what they would like to see from a Season 4 (60:36).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

