The Shake-Up At Disney, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ and Gail Simmons on This Season of ‘Top Chef’

Chris and Andy talk about Peter Rice, Disney’s top TV executive, being ousted from the company and what it might mean for the brand’s streaming plans going forward (1:00). Then, they talk briefly about the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi (21:37), before they are joined by Top Chef judge Gail Simmons to talk about the latest season of Top Chef and how the show has evolved over its almost 20 seasons (28:45).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
