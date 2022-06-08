 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 4 Instant Reactions, the ‘Black Adam’ Trailer, and the ‘Joker’ Sequel

The Midnight Boys discuss the high jinks that went down at the Inquisitors’ base and whether Obi-Wan is getting his groove back with the Force

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Disney+


The Midnight Boys are back for a look at the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi (04:43). They take a look at the high jinks that went down infiltrating the Inquisitors’ base and whether Obi-Wan is getting his groove back with the Force (22:09). Later, they break down the Black Adam trailer (67:14), as well as give their thoughts on the announcement of a sequel to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker film (78:12).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

