The Midnight Boys are back to share their thoughts on the opening episodes of the third season of Amazon Prime’s The Boys (02:00). Later, Van calls Laz Alonzo to get some insight on playing the character Mother’s Milk (1:01:00).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and Jomi Adeniran

Guest: Laz Alonzo

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Mike Wargon

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal and Steve Ahlman