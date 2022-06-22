 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season Finale Instant Reactions

Plus, breaking down the Miles Morales as Thor backlash

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Van, Charles, Jomi, and Steve are all here to give their takes on the wildly anticipated season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi (05:58). They also discuss the final act for Reva and may come next (40:02). Later, They also discuss the backlash to a controversial issue of What If ... ? featuring Miles Morales as Thor (70:45).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

