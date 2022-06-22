‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season Finale Instant Reactions

Van, Charles, Jomi, and Steve are all here to give their takes on the wildly anticipated season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi (05:58). They also discuss the final act for Reva and may come next (40:02). Later, They also discuss the backlash to a controversial issue of What If ... ? featuring Miles Morales as Thor (70:45).
Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
