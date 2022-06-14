‘The Boys’ Season 3, Episode 4 Reactions

Van, Charles, and Jo dive into the fourth episode of Season 3 of The Boys and give their instant reactions (02:00). They discuss Soldier Boy appearing in this episode with some new enhancements (20:00). Then, the crew focuses on Kimiko’s dildo killing spree (41:00). Later, Van, Charles, and Jo take some time to break down A-Train’s commercial inspired by Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi commercial, and analyze A-Train’s motivation as a character (57:45).
Hosts: Charles Holmes, Joanna Robinson, and Van Lathan
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Productional Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
