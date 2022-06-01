 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 3 Instant Reaction

The Midnight Boys also address the racist backlash that has been thrown at Moses Ingram

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Disney+


The Midnight Boys return from Star Wars Celebration to discuss the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi! They begin by addressing the racist backlash that has been thrown at actor Moses Ingram since her appearance in the show (8:32). Later they discuss the plot including the return of a pivotal character (27:43). And they end with where the show could go for Episode 4 and what Obi-Wan’s journey could end like (65:26).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

