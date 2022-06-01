‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 3 Instant Reaction



The Midnight Boys return from Star Wars Celebration to discuss the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi! They begin by addressing the racist backlash that has been thrown at actor Moses Ingram since her appearance in the show (8:32). Later they discuss the plot including the return of a pivotal character (27:43). And they end with where the show could go for Episode 4 and what Obi-Wan’s journey could end like (65:26).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

