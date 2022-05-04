‘Moon Knight’ Season Finale, Mohamed Diab, and the Obi-Wan Teaser

Step back into the House of Midnight as Joanna and the Midnight Boys take on the season finale of Marvel’s Moon Knight (04:12). They unravel the explosive finale and take a look at what is to come. Joanna then sits down with series director Mohamed Diab to discuss his process throughout the series (53:44). Then everyone rejoins to discuss the latest Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer (67:42).
Hosts: Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, Charles Holmes
Guest: Mohamed Diab
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
