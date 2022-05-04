 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Moon Knight’ Season Finale, Mohamed Diab, and the Obi-Wan Teaser

Joanna and the Midnight Boys unravel the explosive finale and preview what’s next in the MCU

By Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, and Charles Holmes
Step back into the House of Midnight as Joanna and the Midnight Boys take on the season finale of Marvel’s Moon Knight (04:12). They unravel the explosive finale and take a look at what is to come. Joanna then sits down with series director Mohamed Diab to discuss his process throughout the series (53:44). Then everyone rejoins to discuss the latest Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer (67:42).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, Charles Holmes
Guest: Mohamed Diab
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

