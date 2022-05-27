‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episodes 1 and 2 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys return to a galaxy far far away to share their reactions to the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi (4:00). They discuss the tone and pacing the show has adopted (14:00), the decision to feature Leia in a main role (21:00), and their thoughts on the Inquisitors (31:00). Plus, they speculate on where the show goes from here and what potential cameos may pop up (58:00).
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Producer: Mike Wargon
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
