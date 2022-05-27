 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episodes 1 and 2 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys speculate on where the show goes from here and what potential cameos may pop up

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
The Midnight Boys return to a galaxy far far away to share their reactions to the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi (4:00). They discuss the tone and pacing the show has adopted (14:00), the decision to feature Leia in a main role (21:00), and their thoughts on the Inquisitors (31:00). Plus, they speculate on where the show goes from here and what potential cameos may pop up (58:00).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Producer: Mike Wargon
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

