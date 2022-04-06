‘Moon Knight’ Episode 2 Instant Reactions



The Midnight Boys are back to break down their thoughts on the latest episode of Moon Knight. First, they address the controversy behind “Screener-gate” (02:21) and then break down the need-to-know in the Midnight Manifest (11:16). Later, they ponder the question about some of the MCU’s television CGI (51:55) before discussing a party that Jomi and Steve attended.

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes

Guests: Steve Ahlman, Jomi Adeniran

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

