‘Moon Knight’ Episode 2 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys address the controversy behind “Screener-gate” and discuss some of the MCU’s television CGI

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
The Midnight Boys are back to break down their thoughts on the latest episode of Moon Knight. First, they address the controversy behind “Screener-gate” (02:21) and then break down the need-to-know in the Midnight Manifest (11:16). Later, they ponder the question about some of the MCU’s television CGI (51:55) before discussing a party that Jomi and Steve attended.

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes
Guests: Steve Ahlman, Jomi Adeniran
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

