How to Watch the NFL Draft, RIP CNN+, and Who’s Afraid of ‘Winning Time’?

Plus, reacting to the news that Elon Musk will be buying Twitter for $44 billion

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


Bryan and David discuss the three-day-long NFL draft, starting with what we saw at the combine, the increase in media coverage, and then they weigh in on prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux and the recruiting process (13:31). Later, they break down the news that Elon Musk will be buying Twitter for $44 billion, examine Jerry West’s case against the HBO producers of Winning Time, and wrap things up with a farewell to CNN+ (35:58). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

