 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The New Netflix (With Ads!) and How to Get People Back in Theaters

Lucas Shaw joins to discuss the streaming service’s business model

By Matthew Belloni
Hollywood Exteriors And Landmarks - 2022 Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss what an ad-supported tier on Netflix would look like, as well as what the company would need to change about its business and data-gathering practices to do so. Then they are joined by the head of research at Fanthropology, Kris Longfield, to talk about a new study on the growing divide in the public’s interest in returning to movie theaters.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guests: Lucas Shaw and Kris Longfield
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Pop Culture

The Latest

The Merseyside Derby, Arsenal vs. Man Utd, Ten Hag, and Betis Win the Copa del Rey

Plus, more Premier League talking points and a wrap-up of the Barclays FAWSL

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes Turn Back the Clock and Show Everyone How It’s Done

Also: Riddle–Jey Uso and Biff Busick–Kevin Ku in your top pro wrestling matches of the week

By Phil Schneider

When Will We See Another MLB Player Join the 3,000-Hit Club?

Saturday afternoon, Miguel Cabrera became the 33rd MLB player to reach 3,000 career hits. But now that he’s done it, it could be a long time before anyone else reaches that milestone.

By Zach Kram

‘The Northman’ Exit Survey

We will watch Robert Eggers’s new movie. We will ask questions about it. We will discuss Björk, knattleikr, and the two naked men fighting at the gates of Hell.

By The Ringer Staff

A Different Kind of Rivalry Defines the Premier League Title Race

With just five games to go, Manchester City and Liverpool are once again trading blows as the best teams in England

By Micah Peters

Ben Foster’s Dream Team

This week, Fozzy and Tom sit down to discuss Fozzy’s Premier League all-time 11 from players he has played with over the years

By Ben Foster and Tom Ochoa