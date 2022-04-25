The New Netflix (With Ads!) and How to Get People Back in Theaters

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss what an ad-supported tier on Netflix would look like, as well as what the company would need to change about its business and data-gathering practices to do so. Then they are joined by the head of research at Fanthropology, Kris Longfield, to talk about a new study on the growing divide in the public’s interest in returning to movie theaters.
Host: Matt Belloni
Guests: Lucas Shaw and Kris Longfield
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
