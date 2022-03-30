 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 1 Instant Reactions

Van, Charles, Steve, and Jomi break down Marvel’s latest show and debate the importance of some MCU content

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
The Midnight Boys have returned to give their instant reactions to the season premiere of Moon Knight (05:02). They dive into what they think of the MCU debut of Oscar Issac and Ethan Hawke and what they would like to see from the show. Later they debate how essential some MCU shows and movies really are (59:36).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes
Guests: Steve Ahlman, Jomi Adeniran
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

