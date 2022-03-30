‘Moon Knight’ Episode 1 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys have returned to give their instant reactions to the season premiere of Moon Knight (05:02). They dive into what they think of the MCU debut of Oscar Issac and Ethan Hawke and what they would like to see from the show. Later they debate how essential some MCU shows and movies really are (59:36).
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes
Guests: Steve Ahlman, Jomi Adeniran
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
