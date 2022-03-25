The 2022 Versies: Awarding the Best of Fandom From the Past Year

The Ringer-verse family hits the red carpet to give their biggest honors to the highest achievements in fandom of the past year. They look back on the year’s best twist, the biggest quarterflip, the greatest animal, and much more! We even hear from the Ringer-Verse’s extended family to talk about some of their favorite moments since the Ringer-verse launched.
Hosts: Mallory Ruben, Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, and Charles Holmes
Guests: Steve Ahlman and Jomi Adeniran
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
