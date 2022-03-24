Shame Wizards and Ambition Gremlins With Nick Kroll

Big Mouth and Human Resources creator (and Dave’s old friend!) Nick Kroll is back on the show to talk about new projects, new parenthood, and all the internal juggling and existential turmoil these achievements entail. Also: Staten Island pub crawls, working with Mel Brooks on History of the World, Part II, making babies use Waze, appeasing your inner demons, terrible kitchen analogies, the person you are at work vs. the person you are at home, watching The Exorcist at age 5, and constructing the ultimate new-dad cooler.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Nick Kroll
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS