 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Shame Wizards and Ambition Gremlins With Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll is back to talk about new projects, new parenthood, and all the internal juggling and existential turmoil these achievements entail

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” - Season 19

Big Mouth and Human Resources creator (and Dave’s old friend!) Nick Kroll is back on the show to talk about new projects, new parenthood, and all the internal juggling and existential turmoil these achievements entail. Also: Staten Island pub crawls, working with Mel Brooks on History of the World, Part II, making babies use Waze, appeasing your inner demons, terrible kitchen analogies, the person you are at work vs. the person you are at home, watching The Exorcist at age 5, and constructing the ultimate new-dad cooler.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Nick Kroll
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

Ken Rosenthal on the Yankees Offseason, Sleeper Teams, and Remaining Free Agents

CC and Ryan discuss the Yankees’ post-lockout moves and wonder whether there are any free agents—like Max Scherzer or Carlos Correa—that New York will regret not signing

By CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco

Frank Ocean: ‘Blonde’

On the final episode of ‘NO SKIPS with Jinx and Shea,’ the guys lock in on the genre-bending spectacle that is Frank Ocean’s sophomore album, ‘Blonde’

By Brandon Jenkins and Shea Serrano

A Taxonomy of Hot Male British Actors

This weekend marks the return of ‘Bridgerton,’ a series that celebrates society journalism—and lusting after Brits. To celebrate, here’s an exploration of the different types of attractive male British actors—from the prototypes to the ones currently ruling the screen.

By Michael Baumann

‘Survivor,’ Season 42, Episode 3, With Ethan Zohn

Tyson, Riley, and Ethan discuss Maryanne finding another advantage, Jonathan’s epic challenge performance, and Daniel’s slew of blunders

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Coach K Is Leaving College Basketball. College Basketball Is Leaving the Era of Coach K’s.

Perhaps more than any other sport, college hoops has long been defined by its long-tenured and legendary head coaches. Is Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski the last of his kind?

By Rodger Sherman

Which MLB Teams Had the Best Offseasons—and Which Had the Worst?

Now that most top free agents have signed, trades have been made, and the season is nearly upon us, it’s time to rank MLB teams by how successful—or unsuccessful—their offseasons were

By Zach Kram