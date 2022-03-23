Where Do the Bulls Go From Here? Plus, Hall of Famer and Bears Legend Mike Singletary.

The Full Go begins with the Bulls dropping another game against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, 126-98. They fall to 0-16 against the top teams in the NBA, so where do the Bulls go from here? Who are the real Chicago Bulls? Jason tries to answer these questions and more (05:17). Pro Football Hall of Famer “Samurai” Mike Singletary was linebacker and captain of one of the greatest defenses in NFL history, the 1985 Chicago Bears. Mike joins the show to discuss the NFL’s minority hiring processes, his deteriorating relationship with the Bears, and much more (30:43). Mike is currently competing on CBS’s Beyond the Edge, which airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Central.
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Mike Singletary
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez
