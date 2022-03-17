The Secret, Extremely Spicy Recipe for Talk Show Success

Dave and Chris call up Sean Evans, the hot-sauce-hardened host of 17 seasons of Hot Ones, to find out exactly how he puts together one of the best interview shows out there. Discussed: disarming your guests with pain, believing in the show before it caught on, rappelling down a waterfall with Bear Grylls, the preternatural serenity of Lorde, the Dave Grohl approach, Japanese game show levels of sadism, the Quiz Show ripple effect, Sean’s post-wing ritual, the ranch-dressing gambit, and pondering the next frontiers of hot sauce.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Sean Evans
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
