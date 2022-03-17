 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Secret, Extremely Spicy Recipe for Talk Show Success

Dave and Chris speak with ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans about the next frontiers of hot sauce and believing in his show before it caught on

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Sean Evans Visits “The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show” Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images


Dave and Chris call up Sean Evans, the hot-sauce-hardened host of 17 seasons of Hot Ones, to find out exactly how he puts together one of the best interview shows out there. Discussed: disarming your guests with pain, believing in the show before it caught on, rappelling down a waterfall with Bear Grylls, the preternatural serenity of Lorde, the Dave Grohl approach, Japanese game show levels of sadism, the Quiz Show ripple effect, Sean’s post-wing ritual, the ranch-dressing gambit, and pondering the next frontiers of hot sauce.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Sean Evans
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

