Looking Back on Netflix’s MCU Shows and the Street-Level Superhero Bracket

Van and Charles discuss ‘Daredevil,’ ‘Jessica Jones,’ and ‘Luke Cage’

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes
David Lee/Netflix


The Midnight Boys return to the dark and gritty world of Netflix to look back on all of the Marvel superhero shows and talk about their favorite moments in Daredevil (08:53), Jessica Jones (18:47), Luke Cage (24:59), and more! They also tally up their greatest street-level superheroes in the Midnight Massacre to determine the best street-level hero of them all (56:17).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Charles Holmes
Guests: Steve Ahlman and Jomi Adeniran
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

