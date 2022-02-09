‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season Finale Instant Reactions



The Midnight Boys take one last ride in the Naboo fighter and give us their thoughts on the explosive season finale of The Book of Boba Fett (03:32). They discuss a long-awaited reunion (30:58) and share what they think could await Mando and Grogu in Season 3 of The Mandalorian (47:06), all before being joined for a round of “12 Questions to Midnight” with Black Krrsantan himself, actor Carey Jones (71:45).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

