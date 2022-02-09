 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season Finale Instant Reactions

Plus, previewing Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’ and a round of “12 Questions to Midnight” with Carey Jones

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes
Disney+


The Midnight Boys take one last ride in the Naboo fighter and give us their thoughts on the explosive season finale of The Book of Boba Fett (03:32). They discuss a long-awaited reunion (30:58) and share what they think could await Mando and Grogu in Season 3 of The Mandalorian (47:06), all before being joined for a round of “12 Questions to Midnight” with Black Krrsantan himself, actor Carey Jones (71:45).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

