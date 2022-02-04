In or Out on Top NBA Players, Austin Rivers on Jokic and His Own Ups and Downs

Russillo shares his thoughts on the stars of all 30 NBA teams (0:32). Then Ryen talks with Nuggets guard Austin Rivers about playing with reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, the impact of the NBA schedule on player health, growing as a player and teammate, his time on the Clippers, and more (19:07). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Van Lathan about CFB signing day, NIL’s impact on college recruiting, LSU fans’ support for Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl, Brian Flores’s discrimination lawsuit, and more (56:24). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:47:19).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Austin Rivers and Van Lathan
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
