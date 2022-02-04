 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

In or Out on Top NBA Players, Austin Rivers on Jokic and His Own Ups and Downs

Plus, Van Lathan on CFB recruiting, Joe Burrow, and Brian Flores

By Ryen Russillo and Van Lathan
2021 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the stars of all 30 NBA teams (0:32). Then Ryen talks with Nuggets guard Austin Rivers about playing with reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, the impact of the NBA schedule on player health, growing as a player and teammate, his time on the Clippers, and more (19:07). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Van Lathan about CFB signing day, NIL’s impact on college recruiting, LSU fans’ support for Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl, Brian Flores’s discrimination lawsuit, and more (56:24). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:47:19).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Austin Rivers and Van Lathan
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Hailey Bieber’s Girl Boss Era, Nicolas Cage’s Crow, and Courteney Cox’s Cleaning Supply Line

Plus, Rihanna is pregnant!

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Zach LaVine’s Back Issues, Bob Kendrick of the NLBM, Your Phone Calls on the Bears and Bulls

Among the phone call questions are your takes on the Super Bowl, the Bears’ coaching hires, and why does LaVine continue to be disrespected?

By Jason Goff

The Doubters Are Running Up the Score

So many sports stories center on an athlete overcoming someone else’s doubts. We are all, it seems, underdogs.

By Bryan Curtis

Winter Chill: Olympian Jamie Anderson’s Freestyle Life, On and Off the Slopes

The gold-medal-winning snowboarder is back to compete in the Beijing Games—but first a meditation session, Tibetan singing bowl, and insight into the conveyor-belt mentality that helps keep her going in the sport

By Katie Baker

The Two Sides of Tom Brady

Brady perfectly embodied two archetypes of the modern athlete: a golden-boy football hero and a ruthless clinician, aware of every advantage available to him

By Brian Phillips

Nets Skid Continues and Knicks Looking to Be Active at Trade Deadline

Plus, Mollie Walker on the Rangers’ hot start

By John Jastremski